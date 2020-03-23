Those Who Purchased Tiande Chemical Holdings (HKG:609) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 69% Loss To Show For It

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term Tiande Chemical Holdings Limited (HKG:609) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 69% decline in the share price in that time. The good news is that the stock is up 1.7% in the last week.

Tiande Chemical Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, Tiande Chemical Holdings's revenue dropped 0.08% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 32% per year. Of course, it's the future that will determine whether today's price is a good one. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

SEHK:609 Income Statement, March 23rd 2020

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Tiande Chemical Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Tiande Chemical Holdings's TSR, which was a 67% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Tiande Chemical Holdings shares lost 4.8% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 21%. Of far more concern is the 15% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. While the losses are slowing we doubt many shareholders are happy with the stock. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Tiande Chemical Holdings (including 1 which is is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

