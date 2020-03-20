Those Who Purchased Lucisano Media Group (BIT:LMG) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But even in a market-beating portfolio, some stocks will lag the market. Those who held Lucisano Media Group S.p.A. (BIT:LMG) shares for the last five years have lost -38%, falling well short of the market return of -28%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 26% in the last year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 31% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 37% in the same time period.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, Lucisano Media Group actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 21% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Due to the lack of correlation between the EPS growth and the falling share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movement.

It could be that the revenue decline of 3.5% per year is viewed as evidence that Lucisano Media Group is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

BIT:LMG Income Statement, March 20th 2020

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Lucisano Media Group's TSR for the last 5 years was -30%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Lucisano Media Group shareholders are down 24% over twelve months (even including dividends) , which isn't far from the market return of -27%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 6.9% per year over the last five years. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Lucisano Media Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

