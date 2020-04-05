Those Who Purchased Galena Mining (ASX:G1A) Shares A Year Ago Have A 54% Loss To Show For It

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 54% in that time. Galena Mining may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 37% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 26% in the same timeframe.

Galena Mining recorded just AU$1,635,588 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, investors may be hoping that Galena Mining finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Galena Mining investors might realise.

Galena Mining had cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$22m when it last reported (December 2019). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 54% in the last year. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Galena Mining's cash levels have changed over time.

ASX:G1A Historical Debt April 5th 2020

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Galena Mining shareholders are down 54% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 37% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Galena Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Galena Mining has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

