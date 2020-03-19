Those Who Purchased EverChina Int'l Holdings (HKG:202) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 31% Loss To Show For It

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term EverChina Int'l Holdings Company Limited (HKG:202) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 31% in three years, versus a market return of about -8.5%. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 17% in the same period.

EverChina Int'l Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, EverChina Int'l Holdings saw its revenue grow by 9.1% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have seen the share price fall at 12% per year, for three years. This implies the market had higher expectations of EverChina Int'l Holdings. With revenue growing at a solid clip, now might be the time to focus on the possibility that it will have a brighter future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:202 Income Statement, March 19th 2020

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of EverChina Int'l Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, EverChina Int'l Holdings shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 17% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 21%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 6.8% over the last half decade. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EverChina Int'l Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that EverChina Int'l Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

