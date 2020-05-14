Those Who Purchased Erria (CPH:ERRIA) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 93% Loss To Show For It

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Imagine if you held Erria A/S (CPH:ERRIA) for half a decade as the share price tanked 93%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 43% in the last year. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 5.5%.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Erria wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Erria reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 3.9% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 41% each year in that time. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Erria had a tough year, with a total loss of 43%, against a market gain of about 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 41% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Erria (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

