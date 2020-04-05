Those Who Purchased EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 92% Loss To Show For It

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 92% in that time. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 50% over the last twelve months. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 33%.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies recorded just CA$1,918 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There was already a significant chance that they would need more money for business development, and indeed they recently put themselves at the mercy of capital markets and raised equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies investors might realise.

Our data indicates that EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies had more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported. That put it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -39% per year, over 5 years , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak, even though the cash reserves look a little better with the capital raising. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies's cash levels have changed over time.

TSXV:EHT Historical Debt April 5th 2020

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies shareholders did even worse, losing 50%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 39% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (of which 3 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

