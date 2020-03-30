Those Who Purchased Chongqing Iron & Steel (HKG:1053) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 64% Loss To Show For It

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (HKG:1053) shareholders. Unfortunately, they have held through a 64% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 45%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 25% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 16% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Chongqing Iron & Steel became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Revenue is actually up 52% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Chongqing Iron & Steel more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:1053 Income Statement March 30th 2020

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Chongqing Iron & Steel will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Chongqing Iron & Steel shareholders are down 45% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 18% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Chongqing Iron & Steel .

Chongqing Iron & Steel is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

