Live updates: 'Those people will pay' - Biden vows action for border patrol agents' treatment of Haitian migrants

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to take action against border patrol agents on horseback whose actions in Del Rio, Texas drew widespread outrage.

“It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay. They will be investigated. There will be consequences,” Biden said in response to a reporter's question at the White House.

The remarks, which came after Biden talked about the rollout of booster shoots for those most at risk for the coronavirus, were his first extended comments about the issue since the images emerged.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is already conducting an investigation that he has said will be completed by next week.

The administration has also temporarily suspended horse patrols in Del Rio, Texas.

Biden said he takes responsibility

Biden said that, as president, he takes responsibility for what happened.

But he called it horrible "to see people treated like they did: horses nearly running them over and people being strapped."

“It’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world and sends the wrong message at home," Biden said. "It’s simple not who we are.”

Photos and video showed mounted border patrol agents waving reins in the air and charging migrants as they carried scant belongings across the Rio Grande.

Biden condemned the images as flights continued to repatriate migrants, thousands of who remain at the border.

The president has faced bipartisan blowback over the administration's handling of a surge of Haitian migrants at the southern border.

-- Maureen Groppe

Democrats weigh in

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said the images of horseback patrols pursuing Haitians were comparable to the nation's treatment of slaves.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Wednesday called on Biden to halt the use of Trump-era policies which he described as "hateful and xenophobic."

"We must allow asylum-seekers to present their claims at our ports of entry and be afforded due process," he said earlier this week.

Story continues

Biden has used a public health policy put in place by his predecessor known as Title 42, which allows Customs and Border Protection officials to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A federal judge struck down the public health rule last week but the Biden administration has appealed the ruling as it continues to use it to curb a record number of migrants showing up at the southern border this year.

-- Maureen Groppe

At least 40 children without Haitian passports expelled to Haiti this week

At least 40 children who lack Haitian passports were expelled to Haiti this week under the Biden administration’s deportation efforts of the Haitian migrant influx at the southern border.

Giuseppe Loprete, chief of mission for the International Organization for Migration, told CNN out of the more than 170 children who arrived in Haiti, 41 held foreign citizenship. Out of the 41 children, 30 of them have Chilean passports, nine have Brazilian passports and two have Venezuelan passports. Their parents are Haitian nationals.

"The kids were born in those countries, they speak Spanish very well," Loprete said.

The IOM will work with Haiti's Ministry of Haitians Living Abroad regarding what to do with the children, Loprete said.

Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph told CNN the ambassador in Brazil said they “are willing to accept them back with their families.”

Chile said it will also accept welcome back the children born in the country or who have permanent residency status.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry said it would provide assistance for Brazilian citizens, but it had "not been notified, so far, about the reported issue. "

Venezuelan officials have not commented on the issue publicly.

-- Mabinty Quarshie

'I can't live like this': Haitian migrants run out of options, flee camp in Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — Several Haitian migrants fled a makeshift camp at a park near the Rio Grande in Acuña, Mexico, as authorities closed in on those seeking safe haven in the United States.

Some sought shelter elsewhere in the city. Others decided to make one more journey across the Rio Grande on Thursday night. Many of those who risked the waters carried their scared and crying children on their shoulders.

For the past few days, migrants have sought refuge in the park to avoid sweeps of Haitians by authorities in the city. Their departure from the park was driven by feelings of uncertainty, stress, fear, defeat and desperation that began at daybreak Thursday.

Read the rest here: 'I can't live like this': Haitian migrants run out of options, flee camp in Mexico

-- Natalia E. Contreras and Omar Ornelas

Republicans respond to Biden's remarks

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., called Biden “disgraceful” in a tweet after the president’s Friday morning comments promising consequences for the federal agents shown on horseback running near Haitian migrants.

“Instead of maintaining the policies that worked and giving Border Patrol the resources they need to deal with the humanitarian and national security crisis he created, he is blaming them for a fake controversy created by the radical left and complicit media,” Johnson tweeted.

“The White House is using a single encounter at the Texas border to scapegoat law enforcement and deflect criticism from its immigration failure,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tweeted Friday.

-- Rick Rouan

U.S. special envoy Daniel Foote resigns

Though several administration officials have expressed outrage over the images of mounted border patrol agents, U.S. Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote on Thursday stepped down in protest of the administration's expulsion of Haitians.

"I will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs to daily life," Foote wrote in his resignation letter.

-- Maureen Groppe

More: Unlike Trump, Biden doesn't have an immigration czar. But does he need one?

More: Border patrol suspends horse patrols in Del Rio, Texas. Why were they on horses at all?

A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live border updates: Biden vows action for mistreatment of migrants