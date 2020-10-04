Those who do not like development, want to incite ethnic, communal riots: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that those who do not like development, want to incite ethnic and communal riots.

"Those who do not like development, they want to incite ethnic and communal riots. In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake political loaves, so they keep on conspiring," Adityanath said apparently targeting the opposition parties that have been holding protests over the Hathras incident.

In another tweet, Adityanath said, "It is possible to solve the biggest problems through dialogue and in 'new Uttar Pradesh' dialogue is the only way to resolve the problems. The state police still has to be sensitive and proactive in dealing with cases linked to women and ST and SC."

Chief Minister made these remarks while interacting with the party workers and leaders at mandal, sector and booth levels through video conference on Sunday.

Adityanath government has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Hathras incident.

The UP Chief Minister had assured that his government is committed to ensuring the safety woman, adding that those who harm the dignity of 'mothers and sisters' in the state will be 'destroyed' and given exemplary punishment.



"Those who even think of damaging the honour of our mothers and sisters will be destroyed completely. They will be given such punishment that it will serve as an example in future. Your UP government is committed to the safety and security of every mother and sister. This is our promise, our determination," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.



The Chief Minister's assurance came amid a massive political uproar over the alleged gang-rape and death of the victim in the Hathras case.

The Hathras victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report stated that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". However, there is no mention of rape in the report.

He also reviewed the preparations for the by-election while interacting with the party workers and leaders at mandal, sector and booth levels. The Chief Minister also said that due to Corona, this time the election will be completely different.

He said, "There will not be large gatherings. Therefore, the entire focus should be on a door-to-door campaign by making teams of four-five people. The public and state governments have done the work in the public interest. This will have to be told to the public. Let people also know that till now we have fulfilled the dream of government jobs to more than three lakh youths, while the government is going to give more government jobs soon."

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to late Chetan Chauhan and said he was a good cricketer as he was a good human and a leader as well."The people's representative of an area is a mirror of the local people. The region chose international cricketer like Chetan Chauhan as their representative. His untimely demise is extremely sad for all of us. Late Chetan ji was as good a cricketer as he was a good human and a leader as well," he said. (ANI)

