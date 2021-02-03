Some of those most at risk are still not on the Covid vaccine priority list

Frances Ryan
Updated ·5 min read
<span>Photograph: PinPep/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: PinPep/REX/Shutterstock

With the first phase of the UK’s vaccination programme now fully under way, the government’s self-congratulatory tone suggests all clinically vulnerable groups are soon in line for protection. There’s certainly reason to be positive: millions of people are on their way to safety. But look a little closer and many high-risk people are struggling to access the vaccine.

When the vaccine was first introduced last year, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) put shielders – or the “clinically extremely vulnerable” (CEV) – as low as sixth on the priority list, behind older people with no underlying health conditions. It resulted in the baffling situation where a marathon-running 65-year-old was given priority for the vaccine over a 20-year-old with lung disease who needs oxygen support. The government U-turned after pressure, moving CEV people up to fourth spot behind healthy over-75s. These are complex calculations, but there are still fears some will miss out. I’ve heard from young disabled people who don’t meet the government’s narrow criteria of CEV and are worried they won’t be prioritised at all.

Shielders – many of whom are of working age and live with children – also have extra risk factors compared with older people. As the British Medical Association said this month, we need a more sophisticated vaccine delivery that takes into account circumstantial factors such as race, health inequality and employment. I’ve received many messages from shielders who are terrified of being forced out to work, or of schools reopening before they get their vaccine.

“My husband is 44, has rheumatoid arthritis and has had a text from the government to tell him he should shield again,” one reader, Clara, emailed me just before the schools shut. “Today our 10-year-old son has returned to primary school, so my husband will have to shield in a bedroom for the foreseeable future. They had their last hug on the doorstep this morning. My husband’s mother is 75, retired and lives with only her husband. She hasn’t been told to shield, and yet will receive the vaccine before her son.”

There are also those with learning disabilities to consider. Currently, only older people with a learning disability, those who have Down’s syndrome or people who are judged as having a severe learning disability are on the priority list. This means that people with a mild or moderate learning disability aren’t prioritised at all. This is despite the fact all people with learning disabilities have a death rate six times higher than the general population. Young adults with a learning disability are 30 times more likely to die of Covid than young adults in the general population.

There’s also no evidence people with mild learning disabilities are in less danger; research shows that 65% of people with a learning disability who died from Covid in the first wave had a mild or moderate learning disability. Even those in care homes don’t have equal access compared with their older counterparts. While ministers celebrated the vaccine being offered to all elderly people in eligible care homes, learning-disabled people in social care settings remain in group six on the vaccine priority list (unless they qualify elsewhere).

Children with disabilities are also being shut out of the conversation. The vaccine priority list excludes anyone under the age of 16, meaning even children who are clinically extremely vulnerable are not eligible for protection. It is true that the danger from Covid for healthy infants is thankfully very low, but that’s little reassurance to a parent of a disabled child.

The government guidance says there is limited data on the safety of the vaccine on children and that recommendations for under-16s with underlying health conditions will be reviewed after the initial rollout phase, when there is more evidence. This is clearly the right course of action, but there needs to be much greater communication with worried families in the meantime, as well as practical support for disabled pupils missing extra school. One worried mum, Louise, emailed me about her 10-year-old daughter, Elisabeth. Elisabeth is gastrostomy-fed, sleeps in oxygen, uses a wheelchair and hasn’t been to school since last March. She should be starting secondary school in September, but with no information on the vaccine her mum has no idea if she will get there.

Related: Why has the EU been so slow to roll out a Covid vaccination programme? | Guntram Wolff

Or look at care workers. While social care workers are being given priority for the vaccine, there are concerns that personal assistants – care workers hired directly by a disabled person – are being left out. I’ve heard from several disabled people who have to had lobby their GPs to give the jab “at their discretion”; some have been granted, some refused. Meanwhile, unpaid family carers have only been put on the priority list after yet another U-turn by the government. The charity Carers UK tells me the Department of Health and Social Care is yet to update its summary list, meaning carers and those administering the vaccine won’t know they’re now eligible.

Finally, we must ensure everyone can physically access vaccinations. Early reports of 92-year-olds queueing in the cold or people sent 100 miles for a vaccine are worrying, not least for the young disabled people watching, who also struggle to stand in queues or use steps. Disabled and older people must be given a nearby appointment in an accessible centre and, crucially, must not miss out on the vaccine if they have to turn it down at a location they can’t get to. Similarly, anyone who can’t leave their home due to health problems must be able to swiftly access the jab, and be given clarity on who they communicate their needs to. The goal must be that no one falls through the cracks.

It can feel uncomfortable to speak of vaccine priority status, as if different groups must compete for their lives. And yet these are vital questions, not least for a government that’s done little to gain the trust of the public, nor to display its ability to protect them. As the vaccine distribution continues, those people who are most at risk deserve the highest level of care.

• Frances Ryan is a Guardian columnist

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Fred VanVleet just couldn't miss on record-setting night

    Fred VanVleet set a new franchise record, dropping 54 points on the Magic Tuesday night in an easy Raptors win.

  • Tyler Toffoli lights up the Canucks once again in Canadiens win

    Eight of Toffoli's nine goals this season have come against the Canucks.

  • It's trending ugly for the Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators showed some immediate promise, but the wheels have fallen off quickly.

  • Report: Haircuts landed Chiefs players on NFL's COVID list

    Several Chiefs players were reportedly lined up to receive a haircut when the barber's positive landed.

  • Andrelton Simmons reveals he opted out of last season while battling depression, suicidal thoughts

    The former Angels shortstop opted out of last season in the final week.

  • VanVleet topples DeRozan's single-game franchise points record

    Fred VanVleet grabbed several major accolades in a 54-point night versus Orlando, including the Raptors single-game scoring record.

  • Forbort a force in Winnipeg's win over Calgary

    Winnipeg Jets defenceman Derek Forbort scored, led his team in shots and made a last-minute glove save in a 3-2 win Tuesday over the visiting Calgary Flames.

  • Carmelo Anthony passes Dominique Wilkins for 13th on NBA's all-time scoring list

    For anyone still questioning Carmelo Anthony’s Hall of Fame case: The 36-year-old could climb as high as 10th on the all-time scoring list this season.

  • 'Courtside Karen' apologizes, won't be banned after Hawks investigate heckling incident

    "To say things escalated quickly at yesterday's game is an understatement."

  • Report: NBA to enforce face mask rules during games, will penalize players and staff

    The NBA has postponed 23 games this season as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

  • Jon Gruden doesn't see Texans trading Deshaun Watson: 'I personally look at this like a fantasy world'

    “I don’t think there is any way in the world they trade Deshaun Watson."

  • Yuta Watanabe has big fans in Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry

    Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe has gone from a contract hopeful to a core piece off the Raptors bench -- and he's only improving. The 26-year-old is embracing the opportunity and is committed to increasing his role with the Raptors throughout the season.

  • Backes, Deslauriers put Ducks past LA 3-1 in Freeway Faceoff

    LOS ANGELES — Danton Heinen and David Backes scored, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in their first Freeway Faceoff of the season. John Gibson made 20 saves and Nicolas Deslauriers had an assist before scoring an empty-net goal for the Ducks, who got their fourth victory of the year in the 152nd edition of this Southern California rivalry. “No matter what the shots are or the chances are, it always seems like the games with us and them are tight,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “I thought we were on point with everything we wanted to accomplish. We’d still like to score more goals. The chances are there. We’ve got to put them in the net." Arthur Kaliyev scored in the 19-year-old’s NHL debut for the Kings, who have lost two straight. Cal Petersen stopped 40 shots in a strong performance for Los Angeles, but his teammates largely weren't sharp. “They were better than us in every aspect of the game,” Kings coach Todd MacLellan said. “We didn’t have the puck much off faceoffs. We didn’t handle a heavy forecheck. We didn’t create a forecheck on our own. We didn’t sustain any offensive zone time at all." One year and one day after the last matchup between these local rivals, they picked up right where they left off with a fight between Kurtis MacDermid and Deslauriers off the opening faceoff. Nearly 59 minutes later, Deslauriers completed his Gordie Howe hat trick with his third goal of the season, tying for the team lead. Heinen's third goal highlighted a dominant opening period by the Ducks. Backes put them up 2-0 in the opening minute of the second period with his first goal since Dec. 1, 2019, with Boston. The 36-year-old Backes says he is revitalized after a rocky departure from the Bruins last year. “Been through some tough times since last February, and to be in the lineup with a position to succeed, and having people like Dallas believe in me and breathe life into me, it’s huge,” Backes said. “I got back to the bench, and I said, ‘I forget how good it feels to score.’ ... It was a great template for us to follow to have success going forward.” ARTY PARTY Kaliyev, the Kings’ second-round pick in the 2019 draft, knocked home a rebound of Michael Amadio’s shot in the second period for his first NHL goal. The Uzbekistan-born, Staten Island-raised prospect was promoted this week after playing a starring role for the U.S. team at the World Junior Championships. “It was a really special moment, getting the first one,” Kaliyev said. “You never forget one of those moments. A lot of nerves at the start of the game, but I thought I tried to play my best out there.” Kaliyev is the 20th player to score a goal in his Los Angeles debut. UP NEXT The Kings visit Vegas on Friday. The Ducks host the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Jazz survive late rally, edge Pistons 117-105

    SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 117-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Mike Conley added 20 points and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 18 for Utah, which reclaimed the NBA’s best record with the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier on Tuesday. Royce O’Neale tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Jazz (16-5) won their ninth straight home game. Jerami Grant scored 27 points to lead Detroit and Josh Jackson added 22. Mason Plumlee totalled 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons. Detroit (5-16) lost its second straight game. The Pistons trailed by as many as 28 points in the first half before rallying late in the fourth quarter. Jackson, Grant, and Plumlee scored baskets on three straight possessions to fuel a 10-1 run that cut Utah’s lead to 109-105 with 2:06 left. Bogdanovic slammed the door on a further rally with back-to-back corner threes, giving the Jazz a 115-105 lead with 48.6 seconds to go. Mitchell and Conley each scored a pair of baskets on the first four Jazz possessions and it helped Utah build up a 24-9 lead in the first quarter. The Jazz capitalized on poor shooting from the Pistons. Detroit missed 12 of its first 16 shots and trailed by double digits for much of the quarter. Utah shot 54% from the field in the same stretch. The Pistons went nearly five minutes during the first quarter without scoring a basket before Grant’s jumper with 2:08 left in the quarter ended the drought. Things did not improve for the Pistons on either end of the court in the second quarter. Detroit trimmed the deficit to 45-33 on Plumlee’s tip dunk. Utah quickly ripped off a 9-0 run to keep the Pistons from pulling within single digits. Bogdanovic scored back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the brief spurt. The Jazz then scored on seven straight possessions to extend their lead to 69-41 later in the quarter. Utah hit eight free throws during that stretch to pull away from Detroit. TIP-INS Pistons: Blake Griffin shot just 2-of-9 from the field in the first half and shot 4-of-13 overall. He ripped his jersey in half in frustration as he left the court at halftime. … The Pistons outscored the Jazz 20-8 in second-chance points and 22-10 in Fastbreak points. … Detroit went 18-of-20 from the free-throw line. Jazz: Team PA announcer Dan Roberts missed just his seventh game in 42 seasons. Roberts did not attend the game due to NBA health and safety protocols. Tony Parks filled in for Roberts. …Utah made is first 16 free throws before Gobert missed one with 9:19 left in the third quarter. The Jazz finished 25-of-29 from the line. … Joe Ingles dished out five of his team-high six assists in the first half. UP NEXT Pistons: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Jazz: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press

  • The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and an NBA generation still chasing LeBron James

    Watching the Brooklyn Nets edge the Los Angeles Clippers in an entertaining Always a Bridesmaid Bowl, it struck me: How are all these superstars still chasing LeBron James?

  • ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on women in UFC: 'I don’t want to see women punching each other in the face'

    Smith didn't expound much on his stance against women fighting beyond "I just don't like it."

  • Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy isn't here for a pity party, especially with a 2nd straight Super Bowl within grasp

    If there’s one thing you need to understand about Bieniemy, it’s this: all this media attention touting him to be a head coach isn’t what he asked for.

  • Grubauer makes 27 saves, Avalanche beat Wild 2-1

    DENVER — Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Logan O’Connor and Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Cale Makar had an assist for the Avalanche, who have earned five of a possible six points in the third of four straight games against the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov scored and Cam Talbot had 29 saves for Minnesota. Colorado leading scorer and first-line centre Nathan MacKinnon is out with a lower-body injury that will keep him sidelined week-to-week, the team said earlier Tuesday. MacKinnon was hurt Sunday against the Wild and it adds to an already long list of players who have been injured. Matt Calvert (upper body), Erik Johnson (upper body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower left leg), Devon Toews (foot) and Pavel Francouz (lower body) are also out. Calvert and Francouz have been placed on injured reserve. The Wild are without defenceman Matt Dumba, who was placed on injured reserve on Sunday. They played the third period with just five defencemen when Jared Spurgeon didn’t return after the second intermission. Colorado grabbed the lead late in the first period on O’Connor’s second goal of the season at 17:45. Nichushkin made it 2-0 in the second period when he buried a rebound at 7:09 for his second of the season. The Wild got one back on the power play when Kaprizov scored off a pass from Zach Parise at 13:05 of the second period. It was his third of the season. Minnesota had several chances in the final minute after Talbot went off for an extra skater. Grubauer stopped a couple of shots and then the Avalanche were able to run out the clock in the Wild end. UP NEXT The teams complete a four-game, home-and-home set Thursday night in Denver. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Kelly, The Associated Press

  • Martellus Bennett goes on deep Twitter rant on dark side of NFL: 'It’s some really dangerous s***'

    "Football made me such an angry person, everything bothered me."

  • Cards welcome Arenado | FastCast

    The Cardinals introduce five-time All-Star Nolan Arenado, plus the Blue Jays welcome Marcus Semien on this edition of FastCast