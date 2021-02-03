Some of those most at risk are still not on the Covid vaccine priority list

Photograph: PinPep/REX/Shutterstock

With the first phase of the UK’s vaccination programme now fully under way, the government’s self-congratulatory tone suggests all clinically vulnerable groups are soon in line for protection. There’s certainly reason to be positive: millions of people are on their way to safety. But look a little closer and many high-risk people are struggling to access the vaccine.

When the vaccine was first introduced last year, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) put shielders – or the “clinically extremely vulnerable” (CEV) – as low as sixth on the priority list, behind older people with no underlying health conditions. It resulted in the baffling situation where a marathon-running 65-year-old was given priority for the vaccine over a 20-year-old with lung disease who needs oxygen support. The government U-turned after pressure, moving CEV people up to fourth spot behind healthy over-75s. These are complex calculations, but there are still fears some will miss out. I’ve heard from young disabled people who don’t meet the government’s narrow criteria of CEV and are worried they won’t be prioritised at all.

Shielders – many of whom are of working age and live with children – also have extra risk factors compared with older people. As the British Medical Association said this month, we need a more sophisticated vaccine delivery that takes into account circumstantial factors such as race, health inequality and employment. I’ve received many messages from shielders who are terrified of being forced out to work, or of schools reopening before they get their vaccine.

“My husband is 44, has rheumatoid arthritis and has had a text from the government to tell him he should shield again,” one reader, Clara, emailed me just before the schools shut. “Today our 10-year-old son has returned to primary school, so my husband will have to shield in a bedroom for the foreseeable future. They had their last hug on the doorstep this morning. My husband’s mother is 75, retired and lives with only her husband. She hasn’t been told to shield, and yet will receive the vaccine before her son.”

Story continues

There are also those with learning disabilities to consider. Currently, only older people with a learning disability, those who have Down’s syndrome or people who are judged as having a severe learning disability are on the priority list. This means that people with a mild or moderate learning disability aren’t prioritised at all. This is despite the fact all people with learning disabilities have a death rate six times higher than the general population. Young adults with a learning disability are 30 times more likely to die of Covid than young adults in the general population.

There’s also no evidence people with mild learning disabilities are in less danger; research shows that 65% of people with a learning disability who died from Covid in the first wave had a mild or moderate learning disability. Even those in care homes don’t have equal access compared with their older counterparts. While ministers celebrated the vaccine being offered to all elderly people in eligible care homes, learning-disabled people in social care settings remain in group six on the vaccine priority list (unless they qualify elsewhere).

Children with disabilities are also being shut out of the conversation. The vaccine priority list excludes anyone under the age of 16, meaning even children who are clinically extremely vulnerable are not eligible for protection. It is true that the danger from Covid for healthy infants is thankfully very low, but that’s little reassurance to a parent of a disabled child.

The government guidance says there is limited data on the safety of the vaccine on children and that recommendations for under-16s with underlying health conditions will be reviewed after the initial rollout phase, when there is more evidence. This is clearly the right course of action, but there needs to be much greater communication with worried families in the meantime, as well as practical support for disabled pupils missing extra school. One worried mum, Louise, emailed me about her 10-year-old daughter, Elisabeth. Elisabeth is gastrostomy-fed, sleeps in oxygen, uses a wheelchair and hasn’t been to school since last March. She should be starting secondary school in September, but with no information on the vaccine her mum has no idea if she will get there.

Related: Why has the EU been so slow to roll out a Covid vaccination programme? | Guntram Wolff

Or look at care workers. While social care workers are being given priority for the vaccine, there are concerns that personal assistants – care workers hired directly by a disabled person – are being left out. I’ve heard from several disabled people who have to had lobby their GPs to give the jab “at their discretion”; some have been granted, some refused. Meanwhile, unpaid family carers have only been put on the priority list after yet another U-turn by the government. The charity Carers UK tells me the Department of Health and Social Care is yet to update its summary list, meaning carers and those administering the vaccine won’t know they’re now eligible.

Finally, we must ensure everyone can physically access vaccinations. Early reports of 92-year-olds queueing in the cold or people sent 100 miles for a vaccine are worrying, not least for the young disabled people watching, who also struggle to stand in queues or use steps. Disabled and older people must be given a nearby appointment in an accessible centre and, crucially, must not miss out on the vaccine if they have to turn it down at a location they can’t get to. Similarly, anyone who can’t leave their home due to health problems must be able to swiftly access the jab, and be given clarity on who they communicate their needs to. The goal must be that no one falls through the cracks.

It can feel uncomfortable to speak of vaccine priority status, as if different groups must compete for their lives. And yet these are vital questions, not least for a government that’s done little to gain the trust of the public, nor to display its ability to protect them. As the vaccine distribution continues, those people who are most at risk deserve the highest level of care.

• Frances Ryan is a Guardian columnist