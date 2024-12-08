'Those LAFC people' — Puig aims dig at rivals amid MLS Cup celebrations 🫢

The LA Galaxy and their fans are having one heck of a party after wrapping up an MLS-record sixth MLS Cup Saturday afternoon against the Red Bulls.

The Carson club raced out to an early two-goal lead before the Red Bulls pulled one back a half-hour into the affair, but it was not enough to mount a comeback and steal the title out from the hosts.

After the final whistle, Galaxy fans, players, and staff alike put on their party hats as they united in celebration around Dignity Sports Health Park.

But amid the celebration, one face stood out — Galaxy star Riqui Puig. The former Barcelona starlet missed the final after tearing his ACL in the Western Conference final against the Seattle Sounders.

But he was very much an emotional spark-plug for his teammates in the final on Saturday, as both scorers held up Puig's kit after scoring their respective goals.

After the match, Puig was interviewed and did not hold back in reminding us all of the Galaxy's rich history, aiming a dig at crosstown rivals LAFC as well.

"We're the kings of MLS," he said. "We've won the most titles. The Galaxy has once again done it. We deserve to be on top after some difficult years.

"Keep supporting the Galaxy. And those LAFC people better not jump on the bandwagon now."

Puig was arguably the Western Conference's best player throughout the 2024 season, but his impact off the pitch with his teammates was clear to see throughout the final.

If the Spaniard and his complementary star teammates can stay together for the coming years, we could see another dominant era of from the Galaxy in MLS.

📸 Kevork Djansezian - 2024 Getty Images