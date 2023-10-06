Those who invested in Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) a year ago are up 305%

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. For example, the Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) share price rocketed moonwards 305% in just one year. And in the last month, the share price has gained 50%. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 63% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Yunhong Green CTI didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Yunhong Green CTI actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 23%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 305%. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Yunhong Green CTI shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 305% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Yunhong Green CTI (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

