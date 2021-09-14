Those who invested in TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) a year ago are up 45%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) share price is up 45% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 33% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 16% lower than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because TAT Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year TAT Technologies saw its revenue shrink by 25%. The stock is up 45% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TAT Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 45% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TAT Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for TAT Technologies (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

