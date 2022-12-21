Those who invested in Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:M1GU) five years ago are up 56%

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:M1GU) shareholders have enjoyed a 12% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 21% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 8.6% , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust the TSR over the last 5 years was 56%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 8.6% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 9% per year, is even more impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

