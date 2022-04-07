Those who invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) five years ago are up 93%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) share price is 93% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. We're also happy to report the stock is up a healthy 47% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals managed to grow its earnings per share at 55% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.34.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 47% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 14%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

