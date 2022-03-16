Those who invested in Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) five years ago are up 41%

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 27% in the last quarter. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 35%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 97%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Quaker Chemical managed to grow its earnings per share at 7.8% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 6% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Quaker Chemical has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Quaker Chemical will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Quaker Chemical the TSR over the last 5 years was 41%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.3% in the twelve months, Quaker Chemical shareholders did even worse, losing 28% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Quaker Chemical is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

