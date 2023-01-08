Those who invested in OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) five years ago are up 58%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) share price is up 27% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. However, if you include the dividends then the return is market beating. The last year hasn't been great either, with the stock up just 4.3%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, OGE Energy achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 20% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 5% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.39.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of OGE Energy, it has a TSR of 58% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that OGE Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.9% over the last year. That's including the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 10% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OGE Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - OGE Energy has 5 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

