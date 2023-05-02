Those who invested in Northam Platinum Holdings (JSE:NPH) five years ago are up 341%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (JSE:NPH) share price is up a whopping 341% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In more good news, the share price has risen 24% in thirty days.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Northam Platinum Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Northam Platinum Holdings share price is up 101% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 107% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 26% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. This unenthusiastic sentiment is reflected in the stock's reasonably modest P/E ratio of 5.56.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Northam Platinum Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

Northam Platinum Holdings shareholders are down 5.2% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 35% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Northam Platinum Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

