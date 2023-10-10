Those who invested in Man Group (LON:EMG) three years ago are up 117%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. Just take a look at Man Group Plc (LON:EMG), which is up 87%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 7.9% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 6.6% in the last year , including dividends .

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Man Group was able to grow its EPS at 28% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We note that the 23% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Man Group the TSR over the last 3 years was 117%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Man Group shareholders gained a total return of 6.6% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 16% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Man Group .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

