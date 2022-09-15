Those who invested in LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) a year ago are up 38%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) share price is 30% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 17% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 14% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year LTC Properties grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 49%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 30% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about LTC Properties as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that LTC Properties has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think LTC Properties will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, LTC Properties' TSR for the last 1 year was 38%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that LTC Properties shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 38% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LTC Properties better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for LTC Properties (of which 3 are concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

