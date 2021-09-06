Those who invested in Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) five years ago are up 230%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) which saw its share price drive 230% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 54% over the last quarter.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Kinaxis only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years Kinaxis saw its revenue grow at 17% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 27% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Kinaxis worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Kinaxis shareholders are up 7.3% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 27% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kinaxis better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Kinaxis is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

