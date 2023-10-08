Those who invested in Jentayu Sustainables Berhad (KLSE:JSB) three years ago are up 998%

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One such superstar is Jentayu Sustainables Berhad (KLSE:JSB), which saw its share price soar 433% in three years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 10% gain in the last three months.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Jentayu Sustainables Berhad didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's revenue trended up 5.2% each year over three years. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. Therefore, we're a little surprised to see the share price gain has been so strong, at 75% per year, compound, over three years. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Jentayu Sustainables Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 998%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Jentayu Sustainables Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 81% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 49% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Jentayu Sustainables Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

