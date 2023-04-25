Those who invested in Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) three years ago are up 82%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, the Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) share price is up 82% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 40% (not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Harvard Bioscience wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Harvard Bioscience's revenue trended up 3.4% each year over three years. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably broadly reflected in the share price, which is up 22%, per year over 3 years. The real question is when the business will generate profits, and how quickly they will grow. In this sort of situation it can be worth putting the stock on your watchlist. If it can become profitable, then even moderate revenue growth could grow profits quickly.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Harvard Bioscience in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

We regret to report that Harvard Bioscience shareholders are down 13% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.1%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Harvard Bioscience you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

