Those who invested in Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) three years ago are up 47%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) shareholders have seen the share price rise 47% over three years, well in excess of the market return (19%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 8.7%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Colabor Group achieved compound earnings per share growth of 30% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.32.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Colabor Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Colabor Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.7% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Colabor Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Colabor Group you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

