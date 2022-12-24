Those who invested in Calix (ASX:CXL) three years ago are up 499%

Some Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 35% over the last three months. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 499%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Calix didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Calix's revenue trended up 40% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 82% per year in that time. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Calix can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Calix stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Calix shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 24%. The market shed around 1.9%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 82% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Calix better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Calix is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

