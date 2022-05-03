Those who invested in AJ Lucas Group (ASX:AJL) a year ago are up 186%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the AJ Lucas Group Limited (ASX:AJL) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 186%. It's also good to see the share price up 135% over the last quarter. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 30% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that AJ Lucas Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year AJ Lucas Group saw its revenue shrink by 15%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 186%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that AJ Lucas Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 186% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for AJ Lucas Group (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

