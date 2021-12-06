Those inflatable Santas will need to be tied down. Wind advisory issued for North Texas

Chances are good that North Texans may need a jacket Monday as a cold front has brought cooler temperatures to the area.

And, it’s going to be breezy.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a wind advisory Monday for North Texas which is in effect until 2 p.m. Monday.

North winds will be near 25 mph with gusts up to mph in North Texas.

That means unsecured outdoor items such as Christmas decorations and trash cans may be blown around in the strong winds. Driving also may become difficult.

A wind advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 mph to 30 mph are expected, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

The high on Monday will only reach 55.

North Texans should expect a cold night as temperatures will be falling into the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning could be at 25 or 26 in counties to the northwest of Fort Worth, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

In Tarrant County, residents will wake up to temperatures on Tuesday morning in the mid-30s.

Daytime highs on Tuesday will be around 60, and it will get to 70 on Wednesday.

Then, North Texans will get back to their warm December as high temperatures near 80 on Thursday and Friday.

“Our warmest day should be Friday when temperatures will be in the lower 80s,” said meteorologist Matt Bishop with the NWS in Fort Worth on Monday. “But another cold front arrives Friday night bringing us a slight chance of rain for the weekend.”