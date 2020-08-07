ThorSport No. 13 team assessed L1-level penalty at Michigan

NASCAR officials handed down an L1-grade penalty to the ThorSport Racing No. 13 Ford team just hours before Friday’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Officials found that the No. 13 truck was in violation of Section 20.4.17.d in the NASCAR Rule Book, which concerns the return flange at bed side panel. As a result, crew chief Joe Shear Jr. was ejected and the team was docked 10 points in both the driver and team owner points standings.

Johnny Sauter was scheduled to start 13th in the No. 13 Ford for Friday’s Henry Ford Health System 200 (6 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).