ThorSport No. 13 disqualified for tire violation at Atlanta

NASCAR officials disqualified the ThorSport Racing No. 13 Ford driven by Johnny Sauter in Saturday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event after post-race inspection at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The No. 13 entry was found to have unapproved modifications to its tires, which is part of Section 20.16.2.f in the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book. The penalty moves Sauter from a 17th-place finish in the Vet Tix Camping World 200 to last in the 40-truck field.

Two trucks were found with one unsecured lug nut each in a post-race check:

• The No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota of third-place finisher Christian Eckes

• The No. 56 Hill Motorsports Chevrolet of 23rd-place finisher Timmy Hill

According to rule book guidelines, crew chiefs Ryan “Rudy” Fugle (No. 18) and Greg Ely (No. 56) would be penalized with $2,500 fines next week.