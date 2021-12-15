Thornton Law Firm Reminds Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (FB) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased FB securities on or after November 3, 2016 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Facebook for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Facebook and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Facebook misrepresented its user growth; (ii) Facebook knew, or should have known, that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to Facebook's user base and growth; (iii) Facebook did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system; (iv) despite being aware of their use of Facebook's platforms, the Company failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations; and (v) Facebook has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services.

Interested FB investors have until December 27, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

