Thornton Heath: House collapses after massive explosion

A house has collapsed after an explosion in Thornton Heath, with firefighters tackling a large blaze.

Around 40 firefighters and six fire engines were tackling the fire and explosion in Galpin’s Road on Monday morning.

The Brigade said a terraced house had collapsed following the explosion and that neighbouring properties had been damaged.

Two people have been rescued from the explosion.

Firefighters were called at 7.08am, with crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations at the scene.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 13 calls to the incident, it said. The cause of the fire and explosion is currently unknown.

Police and paramedics have also been called to the explosion.

Major gas explosion down my ends. So many fire engines and emergency services. Reporters and some camera crews made their way down. Hope no one got injured. Reports of a house collpase #ThorntonHeath #Croydon pic.twitter.com/sPNhX8mYTU — Sohail Anjum 🇬🇧 (@sohailanjum) August 8, 2022

One resident said on social media: “I heard it whilst getting ready for work and thought it sounded like an explosion but was hoping I was wrong and that it was at a building site or something.”

Another added: “That was one loud bang thought a bomb had gone off”.

Local councillor for the ward where the explosion happened, Cllr Martin Whelton, said: “There has been a serious fire explosion incident in Galpins Road, Thornton Heath in Pollards Hill ward.

“The emergency services are at the scene. Hope everyone is okay but at this stage information is limited”.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We are responding to an incident in Thornton Heath and have a number of resources on the scene.

“Please only call 999 for genuine medical emergencies and use 111 online for any other urgent medical needs.”