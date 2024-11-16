Thorne throws for career-high 5TDs and Auburn dismantles UL Monroe 48-14

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Cam Coleman caught three of Payton Thorne’s career-best five passing touchdowns, and Auburn defeated Louisiana-Monroe 48-14 on Saturday.

Coleman, a freshman and former 5-star recruit, set his season-highs in receptions (eight) and yardage (100). He became the first Auburn player to have three receiving touchdowns in a single game since 2018.

Thorne, who was questionable throughout the week due to a shoulder injury he suffered two weeks ago in a loss to Vanderbilt, threw for 286 yards. KeAndre Lambert-Smith had 104 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Jarquez Hunter added 102 rushing yards.

The Warhawks were led on offense by Ahmad Hardy, who had 60 rushing yards. Backup quarterback General Booty threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Bibbs on Louisiana-Monroe’s final play of the game.

The Auburn (4-6, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) defense held Louisiana-Monroe (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) to 218 yards of offense in the victory.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana-Monroe: Bryant Vincent won five of his first six games as the Warhawks’ head coach, but they are now in the midst of a four-game losing skid. The ULM offense, which entered Saturday ranked No. 112 nationally in yards per play, continues to struggle moving the ball.

Auburn: While it’s been a disappointing second season for the Tigers under Hugh Freeze, the Tigers were able to take care of business without much trouble Saturday. The increased usage of Coleman could be a boost to an inconsistent offense in its final two games against Texas A&M and Alabama.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Monroe: Plays at Arkansas State next Saturday afternoon.

Auburn: Hosts No. 15 Texas A&M next Saturday night.

Justin Ferguson, The Associated Press