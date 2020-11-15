Thorncliffe Park parents want Overlea Bridge 'reimagined' so kids can physically distance

Thorncliffe Park parents are asking the city to have the Overlea Bridge "reimagined" during the pandemic to ensure their children can physically distance when using its narrow sidewalks on their way to and from school.

Huda Alyacoubi Jazairli, a Syrian mother of five children who came to Canada about three and a half years ago, said she worries about four of her kids when they cross the bridge to go to Valley Park Middle School and Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute. Her two eldest are in Grades 12 and 10, while her two middle children are in Grades 8 and 7.

"The bridge gets overcrowded in the morning and afternoon when kids go to school in the morning and come back home. They walk shoulder-to-shoulder. There's no way for them to practise social distancing," Alyacoubi Jazairli told CBC Toronto.

"I am concerned not only about my children. I worry about all the children. I feel it is my responsibility toward my community, my neighbourhood, to mention this."

She has signed a petition circulated by parents that asks the city to give children more space on the bridge to walk and bike to school safely. A neighbourhood flyer suggests if the city "reimagined" the bridge it could shut down a lane of traffic. The demand comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging in Toronto and Thorncliffe Park is seen a particularly hard-hit neighbourhood.

Charles H. Hiscott Bridge is the only connection between Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park. Hundreds of children use its sidewalks as heavy traffic rolls by during the week. According to Alyacoubi Jazairli's children, peak travel times are between 8:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 2:55 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. The crowding is said to get worse in the afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, children were seen running across part of the bridge, some roughhousing with each other. Most took their time and walked, and still others walked with adults. The majority, however, were grouped close together.

A temporary solution could involve crossing guards or school staff members encouraging the children to walk two metres apart. A lane of traffic, blocked by the city for a short period in the morning and in the afternoon during peak student travel times, would be a longer term solution, Alyacoubi Jazairli said.

"I'm not an expert. But that could help."

City to put up signs encouraging physical distancing

One councillor says "there are a lot of moving parts" and closing a lane would constrict traffic and cause delays. Staff at the city's transportation services division, however, say they are monitoring traffic patterns and will put up signs near the bridge to encourage physical distancing.

Alyacoubi Jazairli said if one of her children got COVID-19, it would be difficult for that family member to go into isolation because the family lives in an apartment.

She said she believes the city should take action because Thorncliffe Park can be considered a COVID-19 hot spot, with 493 cases per 100,000 people as of Nov. 12, according to Toronto Public Health.

Students from Thorncliffe Park attend schools with the Toronto District School Board in Flemingdon Park, which has a high school and middle school.

