‘Thor’ & ‘Westworld’s Tessa Thompson Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article.

‘Thor’, Man In Black: International and Westworld star Thompson has signed with WME for representation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thomson plays Charlotte Hale on Westworld, now in its third season on HBO. In TV, she also is known for her previous roles as Jackie Cook on Veronica Mars and as Sara Freeman in BBC America’s Copper.

More from Deadline

Thompson’s breakthrough film role came in Tina Mabry’s 2009 indie Mississippi Damned. She went on to co-star as civil rights activist Diane Nash in Selma, portrayed Erica in Creed and its sequel Creed II, and played role of Valkyrie in Marvel films Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. She is set to reprise her role in Thor: Love and Thunder, set for release in 2021.

Thomson played the female lead opposite Chris Hemsworth in Men in Black: International and recently voiced Lady in Disney+’s Lady and the Tramp. She stars and executive produces Sylvie’s Love, the romantic drama written and directed by Eugene Ashe, which played in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the recent Sundance Film Festival. Thompson had been guided to stardom by her previous agency, Greene & Associates. She continues to be managed by Mosaic.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.