‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Wraps As Chris Hemsworth Celebrates ‘National Don’t Flex Day’

Disney/Marvel’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder has officially finished shooting according to Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram. The movie which reteamed the MCU actor with Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi after 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok is set for theatrical release on May 6, 2022.

Wrote Hemsworth, who posed with Waititi, “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! @taikawaititi @marvelstudios @jasinboland”

Waititi wrote the fourthquel with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The pic stars Karen Gillan, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Sean Gunn, Jaimie Alexander, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

The Thor trilogy to date has grossed $1.94 billion at the global box office. Waititi’s Ragnarok is the highest grossing installment in the series at $853.9M WW.

