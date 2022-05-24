‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Tells the Heartwarming Love Story of ‘Space Viking Thor’ (Video)

The latest “Thor: Love and Thunder” trailer is here. And it’s both hilarious and heartwarming. See for yourself here now, above.

According Marvel’s official synopsis, Thor recruits Jane Foster (Natalie Portman0 — along with his old friends Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) to help stop Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. And, because this is set to be a very 80s inspired film, the footage is all scored by the Guns N’ Roses’ hit “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

Watch the latest trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” in the video above.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

