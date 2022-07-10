‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Strikes Lightning at the Box Office — but Will It Hold?

Tom Brueggemann
·7 min read

If at Cinemacon, the annual exhibitors’ convention in late April, someone had suggested that “Top Gun: Maverick”(Paramount) would likely have an ultimate domestic gross around double “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Disney), it would have been regarded as a joke.

Yet if at the same time, $143 million had been projected as the opening weekend for the latest Marvel release, the reaction would have been “let’s hope so.”

More from IndieWire

That’s the needed context for looking at the weekend results. It’s not irrelevant that the fourth “Thor” opened to $44  million less than “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” two months ago. Or a little under the consensus $150 million projection (in a summer when most films have exceeded pre-opening guesses).

Neither are trivial, but at the same time they’re not the main story. $143 million for a weekend after the two horrible years theaters have endured remains a huge number. It’s $16 million more than “Maverick” did initially. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” opened the same date in 2018 to just $75 million (with steeply higher ticket prices and more premium showings, equal today to about $100 million).

And this when it lacked two advantages “Strange” had. It was neither the first Marvel film from Disney after six months, nor did it have the dearth of big-draw competing releases that greeted “Strange.” “Thor” has real competition against it.

That sums up its situation today. The bigger story, however, will be what happens next. Previous “Thor” titles have all done at least 2.5 times their opening weekends for their entire runs. That would mean $355 million for the latest one. (“Maverick” looks headed for $700 million or better).

Can it pull this off? Likely not. “Strange” had the same mixed B+ Cinemascore as “Thor,” and will end up with a 2.2 multiple (about $411 million). That would put “Thor” at $315 million. There are already some signs it might not pull this off. Its first Saturday was down 39 percent from the Thursday/Friday total. “Strange” was down 36 percent. That sounds like a margin of error difference, but grosses usually follow patterns that, even if minor at first, tend to increase over the run of a film.

“Thor” faces more competition than “Strange” did as the first blockbuster out for the season and little going up against it for three weeks. The net result is the chance that it could even fall short of $300 million. That’s still a strong number, but it’s not unfair that the early guess was this had a shot at $400 million and anticipated as the #1 film of the summer, with its biggest rival then thought to be “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Universal). Of course, this was before both films were screened. (“Dominion” should land at about $380 million).

With Marvel’s position as the top draw at the moment, that could be an issue for theaters. Only one — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — will appear over the next seven months (as opposed to six titles over the last 12). That looks pretty safe. But the ones after will bear watching to see if “peak Marvel” has passed. With their budgets now reported at $250 million each before marketing costs, a worldwide theatrical take of $600-700 million isn’t good enough to sustain that current spending.

Any quibbling about “Thor,” now or future, is countered by overall theater performance. Grosses will total $235 million this weekend, best for 2022, second best since 2019 (bested only by the weekend “Spider-Man: No Way Home” debuted). That’s 28 percent better than the same weekend in 2019. It keeps the rolling four-week comparison to 108 percent of the same period three years back.

Over the upcoming weeks, and possibly months, this will retreat. And the earliest weekend total that could be as big or bigger is when “Panther” opens — or if not then, then around Christmas. Still, this is a big improvement.

“Elvis” - Credit: Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection
“Elvis” - Credit: Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

And it comes again not only because of the relative depth of films available, but also how several are sustaining themselves. Though #3 “Maverick” and #4 “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) both dropped 40 percent, these are strong holds at this point. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal) fell 57 percent second weekend, the same as its predecessor. This time though it came off a holiday-boosted Sunday, making the hold more impressive.

“The Black Phone” (Universal) fell the least among the wide releases, off only 37 percent for #6. Going back to the Cinemacon guessing — anyone who suggested it might end up close to 60 percent of “Lightyear” (Disney) would have been laughed out of the casino. But it will come close, with a potential $75 million total, compared to the very disappointing likely $125 million for the Pixar release (#7 this weekend).

Among limited release titles, A24 continues to take the animated “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” out slowly. It still was good enough for #8 in only 48 theaters, with a decent $7,083 PTA.

Specialized limited openings, particularly when compared to studio releases, lag behind in performance when pre-Covid results are recalled. Two with significant pedigree — the documentary “Fire of Love” (Neon) and Claire Denis’ Berlin festival top prize winner “Both Sides of the Blade” (retitled from “Fire”) — had decent reviews and top theater placement. Their opening averages in a handful of theaters in the $6,000-7,000 range are something to build on and guarantee attention as they expand (and later for streaming). Keep in mind that the current Covid variant is raging particularly strongly in both New York and Los Angeles, and the audience for these films is the least likely to risk going to theaters now.

The list below excludes “Doctor Strange,” listed elsewhere as #9. Nearly all of that film’s grosses comes from playing as a second feature with “Thor” in drive-ins, with its numbers already included in that film’s totals.

The Top 10

1. Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) NEW – Cinemascore: B+; Metacritic: 57; Est. budget: $250 million

$143,000,000 in 4,375 theaters; PTA (per theater average): $32,686; Cumulative: $143,000,000

2. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) Week 2

$45,550,000 (-57%) in 4,427 (+36) theaters; PTA: $10,289; Cumulative: $210,079,000

3. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) Week 7; Last weekend #2

$15,500,000 (-40%) in 3,513 (-330) theaters; PTA: $4,412; Cumulative: $597,406,000

4. Elvis (Warner Bros.) Week 3; Last weekend #3

$11,000,000 (-40%) in 3,714 (-218) theaters; PTA: $2,962; Cumulative: $91,123,000

5. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) Week 6; Last weekend #4

$8,410,000 (-49%) in 3,251 (-550) theaters; PTA: $2,587; Cumulative: $350,326,000

6. The Black Phone (Universal) Week 3; Last weekend #5

$7,660,000  (-37%) in 2,559 (-597) theaters; PTA: $2,993; Cumulative: $62,312,000

7. Lightyear (Disney) Week 4; Last weekend #6

$2,900,000 (-55%) in 2,090 theaters (-1,710); PTA: $1,388; Cumulative: $112,322,000

8. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24) Week 3; Last weekend #11

$340,000 (+30%) in 48 (+26) theaters; PTA: $7,083; Cumulative: $963,416

9. Mr. Malcolm’s List (Bleecker Street) Week 2; Last week #7

$245,416 (-70%) in 1,057 (-327) theaters; PTA: $232; Cumulative: $1,639,000

10. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Week 16; Last weekend #8; also on PVOD

$241,188 (-56%) in 286 (-321) theaters; PTA: $843; Cumulative: $67,633,000

“Fire of Love” - Credit: NatGeo/Neon
“Fire of Love” - Credit: NatGeo/Neon

NatGeo/Neon

Additional specialized/limited/independent releases

Fire of Love (Neon) NEW – Metacritic: 88; Festivals include: Sundance 2022, SXSW 2022

$22,328 in 3 theaters; PTA: 7,443; Cumulative: $40,686

Both Sides of the Blade (IFC) NEW – Metacritic: 72; Festivals include: Berlin, Rendezvous with French Cinema 2022

$25,000 in 4 theaters; PTA: $6,250

Murina (Kino Lorber) NEW – Metacritic: 73; Festivals include: Cannes, Toronto 2021

$6,702 in 1 theater; PTA: $6,702

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2

$37,621 in 15 (+12) theaters; PTA: $2,508; Cumulative: $75,871

The Forgiven (Roadside Attractions) Week 2

$63,275 in 133 (+9) theaters; PTA: $462; Cumulative: $278,589

Fourth of July (Circus King) Week 2  2

$ in 11 (+9) theaters; PTA: $1,340; Cumulative: $291,004

Official Competition (IFC) Week 4

$102,000 in 166 (-6) theaters; Cumulative: $458,253

Lost Illusions (Music Box) Week 5

$8,956 in 14 (+1) theaters;  Cumulative: $96,264

Mad God (IFC) Week 5; also streaming on Shudder

$19,0000 in 25 (-12) theaters; Cumulative: $215,737

The Phantom of the Open (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6

$37,163 in 64 (-81) theaters;  Cumulative: $664,394

 

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Should the Leafs make a play for pending free agent Colin White?

    The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Despite his history of injury, White is still just 25 years old and could provide useful value for the Maple Leafs at fourth-line centre.

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Montreal Alouettes fire head coach Khari Jones, defensive co-ordinator Barron Miles

    MONTREAL — Danny Maciocia is returning to the CFL sidelines. The Montreal Alouettes GM assumed interim head-coaching duties with the CFL club Wednesday after the club fired head coach Khari Jones and defensive co-ordinator Barron Miles. Noel Thorpe returns to the franchise as defensive co-ordinator and defensive backs coach. Maciocia made the move with Montreal (1-3) on a bye week. The Alouettes return to action July 14 hosting the Edmonton Elks. In a statement, the Alouettes said Maciocia will