‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Storms This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker With No. 1 Debut | Chart

Whip Media
·4 min read

Movie fans clearly couldn’t wait to watch — or, in many cases, rewatch — “Thor: Love and Thunder” once it hit Disney+, with the Marvel flick topping Whip Media’s U.S. movie ranker, which ranks the most viewed movies on streaming services over the past weekend using data from TV Time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest across 22 million global registered users.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” made its streaming debut on Disney+ last Thursday, giving it plenty of momentum to become the most streamed movie between last Friday through Sunday. The sequel to 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” saw Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as the “God of Thunder,” while also being joined this time around by Christian Bale, who played Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman, who played Dr. Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend.

The movie’s streaming debut was heavily anticipated, following a strong showing at both the domestic and international box offices. So far, “Thor: Love and Thunder” has raked in more than $750 million globally — making it the sixth highest grossing film of the year.

Also Read:
Who’s Winning the ‘Rings of Power’ vs. ‘House of the Dragon’ Viewership War? It’s Complicated | Charts

Disney+ also grabbed the second spot in Whip Media’s movie ranker thanks to the debut of “Pinocchio.” Like “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the live-action remake of the 1940 classic — directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto — also hit Disney’s streaming service on Sept. 8.

While the name recognition of the film and its talent surely helped give it an initial boost, underwhelming reviews may have been enough to keep it out of the top spot for the weekend. It’ll be worth seeing if “Pinocchio” can retain its high ranking next week or if it’ll take a tumble.

The same thing applies to “Morbius,” too, which came in third place following its debut on Netflix last week. The much-maligned Marvel flick, starring Jared Leto, was skewered by fans and critics when it first hit theaters in April. Following an onslaught of memes, “Morbius” then returned to more than 1,000 theaters in June. Now that it’s on Netflix, streaming viewers look to be taking the chance to judge the film for themselves — or perhaps make a few more jokes at its expense. Either way, it earned the bronze medal this past weekend.

Top 10 movies on streaming, U.S., Sept. 9-11 (Whip Media)
Top 10 movies on streaming, U.S., Sept. 9-11 (Whip Media)

“Elvis,” meanwhile, had to surrender (see what we did there?) its No. 1 ranking from a week ago as it dipped to fourth place in Whip Media’s latest ranker. Still, it’s a strong showing for the summer smash, which starred Austin Butler as “The King,” after it hit HBO Max earlier this month.

“Me Time,” despite its brutal reviews from both critics and fans, continues to perform strongly for Netflix. The Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg buddy comedy grabbed the fifth spot overall, wedging between “Elvis” and another summer blockbuster, “Jurassic World Dominion,” which came in sixth over the weekend. The third and final film in the “Jurassic World” series is Peacock’s sole entry in the top 10. “Dominion” was ranked fourth on last week’s ranker following its Peacock debut on Sept. 2.

Also Read:
How ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Post-Credits Scene Opens Door for the Return of [SPOILERS]

Netflix then grabbed two of the next three spots thanks to “Love in the Villa” coming in seventh and “End of the Road” in ninth, respectively. “Villa,” a rom-com from director and writer Mark Steven Johnson, dropped from third place a week prior, following its release on Netflix, while this was the premiere weekend for Queen Latifah’s “End of the Road.”

“Moonfall,” the sci-fi flop starring Halle Berry and directed by Roland Emrich, came in between both of the aforementioned Netflix series at No. 8 on Whip Media’s ranker. This was the first weekend in which “Moonfall” was available to stream on HBO Max.

Lastly, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” — a new documentary on the making of the popular “Star Wars” series — allowed Disney+ to bookend the weekly rankings and grab the 10th spot.

Also Read:
D23 Review: What Disney’s Dogged Commitment to Its Past Says About Its Future

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Canadian Cooper Gallant first overall heading into final three Bassmaster Open events

    Canadian Cooper Gallant finds himself in an enviable position heading into the home stretch of the '22 Bassmaster Open schedule. Gallant, 24, of Bowmanville, Ont., leads the overall standings through six-of-nine events. A top-three finish following the season-ending tournament Oct. 20-22 on Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Jasper, Texas, would secure Gallant a spot next year on the Bassmaster Elite Series -- the top pro bass circuit in the U.S. "My head's still down, there's still a lot of work to do,"

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Why Blue Jays are allowing Ross Stripling to pitch deeper into games

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised Ross Stripling's ability to execute a game plan as the right-hander has started to consistently log longer outings.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co