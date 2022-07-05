'Thor: Love and Thunder' review: Magic, music and muscle fuel Marvel's heartfelt superhero jam

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Raise your tankards of mead: Director Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” is a superhero romantic comedy with plenty of rippling biceps, an unshakable love for 1980s action movies and heavy metal, and most importantly, a big goofy heart.

For more than a decade, Chris Hemsworth’s thunder god has been one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s busiest dudes, starring in three previous solo films and all the “Avengers” movies. But in addition to hitting the weights, Hemsworth put in quality time on his character work in recent years, giving Thor enough existential crises to make him one of the MCU’s funniest, most relatable personalities. And he’s at his peak here in “Love and Thunder” (★★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters Friday), an endearing and smart adventure bringing back Natalie Portman as Thor's former love and introducing Christian Bale as a top-notch new villain.

'Superhero summer camp': How 'Thor' stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson bulked up for their roles

Chris Hemsworth's title thunder god is a on a path of self-discovery in Marvel's &quot;Thor: Love and Thunder.&quot;
Chris Hemsworth's title thunder god is a on a path of self-discovery in Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder."

For more casual fans, the fourth “Thor” catches audiences up with its hero's backstory – courtesy of quirky narrator (and Thor’s alien rock buddy) Korg (Waititi) – before sending him on a most excellent journey of self-discovery. Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Thor’s lost his “dad bod” hanging with the Guardians of the Galaxy (led by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord) and his beer gut has been replaced by a need to figure out who he is again. This mindset coincides with a rash of deities being murdered around the universe by a mysterious figure known as Gorr the God Butcher (Bale).

Thor and Korg wind up back on Earth when Gorr targets their adopted home of New Asgard, a fishing village turned into a major tourist destination. Thor fights Gorr and his invading horde of shadow monsters alongside old pal Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the ruling king of this colorful locale, but the place happens to have a new hero: Jane Foster (Portman), Thor’s astrophysicist ex who's now a brawny powerhouse wielding his magical hammer, Mjolnir.

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman flex in new trailer

The reappearance of his ex, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), throws Thor (Chris Hemsworth) for a loop in &quot;Thor: Love and Thunder.&quot;
The reappearance of his ex, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), throws Thor (Chris Hemsworth) for a loop in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

A bunch of feelings get stirred up for both Thor and Jane (and Thor's new weapon Stormbreaker is a little sensitive about Mjolnir's return). When Gorr kidnaps all the kids of New Asgard, the estranged couple heads off on a cosmic quest involving screaming goats (which are never not hilarious), A-list cameos and even space dolphins.

After the first two lackluster “Thor” outings in 2011 and 2013, Waititi’s 2017 threequel “Thor: Ragnarok” brought broad comedy into the MCU, though “Love and Thunder” better utilizes the filmmaker’s signature sense of humor. Plus, the movie is always visually wowing, from the gold-drenched opulence of Omnipotence City – where Thor finds his idol Zeus (an over-the-top Russell Crowe) – to Gorr’s realm where Waititi turns the film into a black-and-white noir fantasy.

He also allows Hemsworth and Portman to discover a fun chemistry not seen previously: For the first time, you understand why Thor and Jane fell in and out of love. Portman finally gets a lot to do in a “Thor” movie, as a buff woman who's good at saving the day but not hatching catchphrases and also as a person with very human struggles amid an epic trip.

Christian Bale debuts as Gorr the God Butcher, a villain with understandable reasons for his murderous intentions, in &quot;Thor: Love and Thunder.&quot;
Christian Bale debuts as Gorr the God Butcher, a villain with understandable reasons for his murderous intentions, in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Portman isn't the only actress sporting impressive guns: Thompson’s Valkyrie continues to be an enjoyable supporting player, riding into battle in a “Phantom of the Opera” sweatshirt. And Bale is outstanding as Gorr, joining Thanos and Killmonger among the best of MCU’s rogues gallery. There is a deep sense of pain and trauma with this former zealot yet Bale lends a playfully horrifying, maniacal quality to him a la Pennywise.

There is more than enough magic, music and muscle to go around – everybody’s so ripped, “Love and Thunder” often seems like a Frank Frazetta painting come to life. Waititi is equally adept at crafting the MCU’s answer to “Flash Gordon” with "Ragnarok" or delivering defining, dazzling work such as “Jojo Rabbit." And here he gives us a surprisingly personal superhero jam with extraordinary depth, infusing the delightfully fizzy narrative with queer characters, religious themes and a compelling conversation about the differences between mythic gods and all-powerful good guys.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' review: Chris Hemsworth brings muscle, magic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is hilarious and heartfelt, but isn't better than 'Ragnarok'

    Director Taika Waititi's sequel gives Natalie Portman her due as a superhero. Some shortcomings prevent Thor's fourth outing from besting "Ragnarok."

  • ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Review: This Film Belongs To Jane Foster

    Director Taika Waititi is back in the Marvel business with Thor: Love and Thunder. There is a mix of horror, romance, and drama, but at its core is pure comedy that doesn’t always work but is good enough to entertain. Thor: Ragnarok saw a 180-degree image and personality change for the character and stands among […]

  • Chris Hemsworth Joins TikTok and Gets Excited for Thor: Love and Thunder Release: 'Love You Guys!'

    "Oh and hi TikTok......!" Chris Hemsworth wrote in the caption of his first TikTok video, which he posted while promoting Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Natalie Portman says she felt like 'the outsider' trying 'to fit in' on the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' set

    The Mighty Thor actress told Vogue that she felt like the "new kid" since her costars and director all worked on the previous "Thor" film without her.

  • Banijay’s ‘Marie Antoinette’ Licensed to BBC First in Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

    Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay, has licensed eight-part historical drama “Marie Antoinette” to BBC First in Australia. Created and written by Deborah Davis (“The Favourite”), “Marie Antoinette” tells the story of the incredibly modern and avant-garde young queen, played by Emilia Schüle (“Ku’damm 56/ 63”). It was previously licensed to U.K. public broadcaster BBC2. Marie […]

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren Says She Was 'Surprised' DOJ Did Not Subpoena Cassidy Hutchinson

    “What are they doing over there? They have a much greater opportunity to enforce their subpoenas than our legislative committee does," said the Jan. 6 panel member.

  • Stranger Things Boss Responds To Millie Bobby Brown's One Major Criticism About New Season

    "She said we were ‘sensitivie Sallies’. She’s hilarious."

  • UFC 276: Fights to make next as Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski retain titles

    Adesanya’s next challenger could be a familiar face from his kickboxing days, while Volkanovski has set his sights on a second belt

  • Heidi Klum's secret talent will make anyone jealous

    Heidi Klum revealed her very useful talent, and anyone can try it!

  • ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Film Review: Taika Waititi Cracks the Jokes But Loses the Thread

    Superhero sagas can certainly be quippy, but the introduction of darker subject matter makes the Thunder God's fourth solo outing a tonal mess

  • UPDATE 3-Russian parliament passes first vote on war economy measures

    The Russian government will be able to compel businesses to supply the military with goods and make their employees work overtime under two laws to support Moscow's war in Ukraine that were approved in an initial vote in parliament on Tuesday. The measures will effectively place Russia on a war economy footing, nearly 19 weeks into the invasion which it describes as a "special military operation". Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 but was repelled in an initial attempt to take the capital Kyiv and has sustained heavy losses in men and equipment while making only gradual progress in the east of the country, where it completed the capture of the Luhansk region on Sunday.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed