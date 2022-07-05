‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Nick Schager
·6 min read
Disney
Disney

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.

[Spoilers Follow]

There’s plenty of extravagant CGI action and ridiculous humor in Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), whose story—per the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame—picks up with Thor (Hemsworth) in the company of the Guardians of the Galaxy, gallivanting around the universe protecting the innocent from nefarious villains. Thor no longer has the dad bod he boasted in the wake of Thanos’ genocidal snap, yet while his physique is in peak shape, his soul is a wreck. As he proves during a siege on an alien world that ends with him single-handedly saving the day with his usual arrogant-ignorant bravado—this time in a vest that looks like proper attire for an ‘80s hair-metal concert—he can capably go through the heroic motions. Deep down, though, he’s empty inside. What he needs to fill that inner hole becomes clear thanks to a typically ridiculous speech from Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and then a visit to New Asgard, where his battle against evil shadow monsters pairs him with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as well as a surprising ally: Jane, who’s now blonde, buff, and brandishes his Mjölnir hammer as The Mighty Thor.

Chris Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List’ Is an Unhinged Right-Wing Revenge Fantasy

Jane, it turns out, is dying of Stage IV cancer, and has become a veritable “space Viking” simply by seeking out the shattered remnants of Mjölnir, which reformed in her presence and granted her Thor’s power (and armor and red cape). Thor eventually winds up in a quasi-love triangle with his old weapon Mjölnir and his new, jealous one Stormbreaker. Still, the hammer’s decision to transform Jane into a superhero is mostly good news for Thor, since after encountering the majestically enhanced Jane, he’s immediately attacked by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a wraithlike specter with an imposing blade called the Necrosword. Thor: Love and Thunder’s prologue explains that, having been sneered at by his god in the wake of his beloved daughter’s death, Gorr was chosen by the Necrosword to be its owner and to use it to slay all gods for their callous selfishness. Thor is the newest of Gorr’s targets, not only because of his divine status but because, as we later learn, his axe Stormbreaker is the key to unlocking a magical realm that Gorr aims to reach.

Bale’s pale, teeth-rotted, vampiric Gorr is easily the most captivating facet of Thor: Love and Thunder, exuding creepy derangement born from irreparable loss, and the film comes alive whenever he appears, whether he’s menacing a group of children that he kidnaps from New Asgard—an abduction that motivates Thor, Jane, and Valkyrie to embark upon their quest—or persuasively arguing to his adversaries that they’re all victims of cruelly indifferent deities. The Oscar-winning actor makes one feel Gorr’s heartbreak and anguished fury, which Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s script parallels with the grief felt by Thor over Jane’s fatal condition—a malady that’s seemingly destined to separate them forever, just as they’re rekindling their amour.

Thor: Love and Thunder is engaging whenever it focuses on its protagonists’ tormented love, since it renders them close to three-dimensional. For the majority of these proceedings, however, thunderous cacophony and pushy comedy takes precedence, much to the material’s detriment. Whereas Thor: Ragnarok had fun recasting its mythical Avenger as a sweetly and excitedly arrogant dim-bulb—think a long-haired He-Man with the personality of a golden retriever—this film pushes in that direction to an unrelenting degree, making him a clownish cartoon who can’t go a single minute without heedlessly destroying property, talking over his compatriots, or coming up with a nonsensically me-first comment. Hemsworth still expertly balances Thor’s clueless narcissism and formidable battlefield flair, but everything is pitched at such a frantically insistent pace that the intended laughs die on the vine.

Portman and Thompson are similarly swallowed up by Thor: Love and Thunder’s unremitting clamor, barely allowed a genuine moment amidst running gags involving Thor’s giant screaming pet goats and a showy trip to the council of the gods, where Thor attempts to enlist the aid of Zeus (Russell Crowe, hamming it up with an exaggerated accent) and—following the aforementioned nudity—battles the Greek legend for his sparkly thunderbolt. The jokes fly so incessantly that they have no time to breathe, and exhaustion swiftly sets in. MCU fans will likely delight in the handful of cameos from past Thor participants, yet even those play as obligatory aspects of the never-ending world-building that is the franchise’s prime directive and do little to surprise or propel the plot toward its inevitable showdown between Gorr and his Asgardian opponents.

Waititi indulges in a storybook-fable framing device and doubles down on the Heavy Metal-style visuals of Thor: Ragnarok, although two of his slam-bang set pieces are shot in murky darkness that neuters the slow-motion-italicized grandeur for which he strives. For much of its two-hour runtime, Thor: Love and Thunder is a case study in more-is-less, piling on fantasticalities with uninhibited gusto and, consequently, burying the more moving human tale it supposedly wants to tell. Waititi tries so hard to make everything cool that he forgets to pause long enough to elicit amazement, excitement or amusement. Be it Thor’s tender interactions with Jane or the film’s nods to same-sex relationships—courtesy of both Valkyrie and Thor’s rocky mate Korg (Waititi), who explains that his race procreates via male-on-male hand-holding—Thor: Love and Thunder operates as if it were in a mad race to the finish line, in the process speeding past the very things at which it’s best.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Jessica Campbell hired as first female assistant coach in AHL

    PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach. Jessica Campbell spent the past year working with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL development program and she was an assistant coach with Germany at the IIHF men’s world championships. Coachella Valley is set to begin its first season this fall as the AHL affiliate for the Seattle Kraken. “Jessica’s skill and talent for developing players who understand all aspects of the ga

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s