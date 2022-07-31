'Thor: Love and Thunder' FX Team Showcases Christian Bale's Terrifying Makeup Test

Christian Bale's addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has long been requested by fans and his debut as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder definitely didn't disappoint. Thanks to the movie's makeup effects team, you'll now also get to see how his unique look came to be.

Taking to Instagram, Odd Studio shared a series of images of Bale as Gorr when the team did their makeup test for the character, showcasing all the terrifying details on Thor's main enemy for the film including his haunting eyes, decaying teeth and the creepy veins and scars on his body. According to the post, the FX team also worked with Allied FX to help develop what they now call Gorr Greige Super Ink for Bale's skin tone and Mouth FX to achieve the dark bile that spills out of the villain's mouth when he talks.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.

