Thor: Love and Thunder Earns a Marvelous $143 Million at the U.S. Box Office on Opening Weekend

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Thor has still got it.

The fourth installment in Marvel's saga surrounding the superhero, Thor: Love and Thunder, earned $143 million across the United States in its opening weekend, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The film also earned $159 million in movie theaters internationally, bringing its global total to $302 million.

Thor: Love and Thunder has earned the third-best opening weekend for a film this year, following behind other Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Jurassic World: Dominion, per Variety.

The film also ranks as the 11th biggest global debut for a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the outlet added.

Starring Chris Hemsworth as the fan-favorite god, the new film follows Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame, as he sets on a quest for "inner peace," per the official logline from Marvel.

Along the way, he interacts with some familiar faces, including King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (director and co-writer Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is now wielding Thor's legendary hammer Mjolnir.

The film also features Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who poses a threat to Thor and his friends.

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy — including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Karen Gillan as Nebula — is a part of the new release too. Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel voice Rocket Raccoon and Groot, respectively.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently playing in theaters.