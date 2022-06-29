Is "Thor: Love and Thunder" Chris Hemsworth's Last Thor Movie?

Alicia Geigel
·2 min read
THOR: THE DARK WORLD, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, 2013. ph: Jay Maidment/Walt Disney Studios/courtesy Everett Collection
THOR: THE DARK WORLD, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, 2013. ph: Jay Maidment/Walt Disney Studios/courtesy Everett Collection

When Chris Hemsworth revealed in a Wired "Web's Most Searched Questions" interview on June 16 that "Thor: Love and Thunder" could be his last Marvel film, fans of both the actor and the film franchise were immediately shocked. Hemsworth's first movie in the superhero franchise was "Thor," which was released in 2011. Since then, he has appeared in six Marvel films as the character and is set to star once again as the thunderous, hammer-wielding superhero in "Thor: Love and Thunder," which hits theaters July 8.

Hemsworth's journey as Thor has lasted over 10 years and garnered a fiercely loyal fanbase that is constantly yearning for the superhero's newest adventure. Ahead of the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" and Hemsworth's recent comments, here's what we know about his future as Thor in any upcoming films.

Given that "Thor: Love and Thunder" is set to release on July 8, it is hard to tell where exactly the lovable superhero will go in terms of future films. Hemsworth himself has said on many occasions that he is attached to the character and he eagerly welcomes new opportunities to play Thor in future films. On reprising his role, the actor told Deadline on June 26, "I'll do it until someone says get off the stage. I love it."

In a similar fashion, executive producer Brian Chapek explained to the outlet that Thor is the only MCU character to have four exclusive movies dedicated to him. "Well, I would say he's the only person so far to get four movies. That's not necessarily a hint, but it's not a restriction either," he said. While this is an ambiguous answer, it doesn't rule out the possibility that Hemsworth could take on another "Thor" project in the future, which is likely dependent on viewership, audience reception, and a worthy storyline.

What Has Chris Hemsworth Said About Playing Thor in the Future?

Hemsworth has been incredibly open about his love for the "Thor" films and his eagerness to reprise his role as much as possible. The actor previously told Elle Man while "Thor: Love and Thunder" was in production in September 2020, "I am not going into any retirement period (laughs). Thor is way too young for that. It is only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a movie that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so."

While Chris Hemsworth's future in the beloved "Thor" film franchise remains unclear, the actor nonetheless maintains that he will continue to reprise his role if given the opportunity. Watch Hemsworth in "Thor: Love and Thunder" when it hits theaters on July 8 and peep the trailer ahead!

