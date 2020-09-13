Chris Hemsworth dismisses claim ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ will be his last Marvel performance

Chris Hemsworth has no intention of quitting the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. (Image by Marvel)

Chris Hemsworth has rubbishes the suggestion that Thor: Love And Thunder will be his final outing as the Nordic god.

Hemsworth was responding to a question from Polish publication Elle Man, via Cinemablend.

He said: “Are you crazy?! I'm not going into retirement. Thor is far too young for that. He's only 1,500 years old! This is definitely not the film where I say goodbye to this brand. At least, I hope so.”

Read More: Christian Bale in Talks to Join Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

It makes sense as to why Hemsworth’s future was being questioned, though.

Avengers: Endgame marked the departures of both Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America, which means that Hemsworth is now the last original leading actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

View photos Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 7, 2018. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) More

But there’s also a good reason why Hemsworth was so insistent that he should remain as Thor.

Writer and director Taika Waititi injected the franchise with a boost of energy when he made the critically acclaimed box-office smash Thor: Ragnarok, a job he hopes to repeat on Love And Thunder.

Read More: Taika Waititi says 'Thor: Love And Thunder' is ‘insane’ and ‘romantic’

In the upcoming sequel, Hemsworth will again be joined by Natalie Portman, who is returning as Jane Foster. She will be much more powerful than in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, as the character will become the goddess of Thunder, Mighty Thor.

The stacked cast will also include Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Waititi himself.

Production is set to begin in Australia at the start of 2021. Thor: Love And Thunder has a scheduled release date of February 11, 2022.