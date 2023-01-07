Do THOR Industries' (NYSE:THO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like THOR Industries (NYSE:THO), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

THOR Industries' Improving Profits

THOR Industries has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. THOR Industries' EPS skyrocketed from US$14.24 to US$19.28, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 35%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note THOR Industries achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to US$15b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of THOR Industries' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are THOR Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news is that THOR Industries insiders spent a whopping US$4.3m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. We also note that it was the Co-Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Peter Orthwein, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$1.5m for shares at about US$72.50 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that THOR Industries insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$201m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Does THOR Industries Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that THOR Industries has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. You still need to take note of risks, for example - THOR Industries has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of THOR Industries, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

