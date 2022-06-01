Thor hammered in NY return, Yanks hand Halos 6th loss in row

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard reacts as he leaves during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard hands the ball to manager Joe Maddon during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Yankees' Aaron Judge catches a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, for an out during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels' Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter, left, celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Andrew Velazquez hits a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, hits a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, runs to second base for a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, follows through on a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels' pitcher Kenny Rosenberg reacts as New York Yankees' Jose Trevino (39) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, left, first bumps Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. Ericsson won the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race on Sunday.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. Ericsson won the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race on Sunday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard was rocked in his return to New York, giving up Matt Carpenter’s two-run homer in a four-run first inning that propelled the Yankees over the reeling Los Angeles Angels 9-1 Tuesday night.

Starting a high-profile three-game series against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout & Co., New York improved the American League’s best record to 34-14 and sent the Angels (27-23) to their season-worst sixth straight loss.

Jordan Montgomery (1-1) pitched four-hit ball for seven innings, allowing Luis Rengifo’s seventh-inning homer on a hanging curveball.

Aaron Judge, the 6-foot-7 All-Star, helped out with his glove, jumping to get his glove above the 8-foot-5 center-field wall to deny Ohtani a possible home run in the first.

A Mets fan favorite across town at Citi Field from 2015-19, Syndergaard hardly resembled the flamethrower known as Thor. He missed all of 2020 following Tommy John surgery and returned to pitch two innings during the final week of last season. Syndergaard signed a $21 million, one-year deal with the Angels and has reinvented himself, his old 98 mph bolts now absent.

Syndergaard (4-3) got just one swinging strike among 45 pitches, averaging 94 mph with his fastball. He allowed five runs, seven hits and a walk, his ERA rising from 3.08 to 4.02.

“I think he’s just amped up being on the soil here. He loves the area,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said before the game. “He’s excited to be back here. He loved living in the city. He relates to this place very strongly.”

Jose Trevino also homered for the Yankees and tied a career high with three hits.

Judge walked on four pitches with one out in the first, and Anthony Rizzo smoked an RBI double to the right-center gap that just glanced off the glove of a diving Trout in center.

Gleyber Torres hit a drive off the top of the glass in front of the left-field bullpen to make it 2-0 — thinking the ball was out, he jogged between first and second and was called out on a video review for overrunning third. Miguel Andújar hit a soft single, and Carpenter drove a slider into the right-field seats for his second home run since signing with the Yankees last week.

Twelve of 20 runs off Syndergaard this season have scored in the first inning. It was his second short outing in three starts after a one-out, six-run wipeout at Texas on May 16.

DJ LeMahieu added an RBI double in the second.

“When he's been at his best in the past, he overwhelms you with stuff,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s that 98, 100 mile an hour heater with a 93, 94 mile an hour wipeout slider. This year that velocity’s not there, but his changeups been a really good pitch for him, his slider’s been a really good pitch.”

WEB GEMS

After Ohtani doubled with two outs in the sixth for his sixth hit — and first non-homer — in 39 at-bats against the Yankees, Isiah Kiner-Falefa ranged into the shortstop hole to make a diving stop on Trout’s grounder and throw to first just in time to retire the three-time MVP.

POSITIVE FLOP

Trevino got the Yankees a run in the sixth inning when he came home on LeMahieu’s grounder, deked around catcher Max Stassi, fell in the dirt behind the plate and reached out with his left hand to slap the plate. Judge followed with a sacrifice fly. Trevino added a two-run homer in the eighth.

CHALLENGING

Los Angeles was successful on a video challenge for just the fourth time in 15 tries this season.

THROWING, NOT DRIVING

Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson threw a ceremonial first pitch that looped toward the plate.

MOVES

Left-hander Kenny Rosenberg was recalled by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake and threw 99 pitches over five innings of relief.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (strained right calf) could be activated Saturday, the first day he is eligible. ... 3B Josh Donaldson (right shoulder inflammation) could be activated Sunday. ... LHP Aroldis Chapman (left Achilles) played catch for the first time since going on the IL. ... OF Tim Locastro (last played May 4 due to a strained left lat) was 0 for 3 as he started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

UP NEXT

LHP Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.70 ERA) takes a .175 opponents’ batting average, lowest among qualified pitchers, into Wednesday’s start against the Anges and LHP Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

