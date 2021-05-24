Thong sandals are the It-girl shoe of summer: These are our favourite pairs, reviewed

Prepare for the warmer months with a pair of on-trend treads (iStock/The Independent)

Love them or loathe them, Nineties flip-flops are back and they’re better than ever. Ridding their unfashionable or uncomfortable reputations, the thong sandals have had a serious upgrade and now feature everything from slight wedges to luxe fabrics.

And we’ve got the Olsen twins to thank because it was their brand, The Row, that really put them back into centre stage last summer, so much so Rosie Huntington-Whiteley became an unintentional poster girl for the cult shoe, quickly followed by just about every Instagrammer.

With an eye-watering £725 price tag and a design that’s becoming a mainstay with the fashion pack, it’s no surprise that high street brands have gotten on board with the hype, creating their own take on the classic tread – some better than others, we hasten to add.

It was M&S’s simple leather flatform pair that initially piqued our interest. Costing a reasonable £35, we simply had to put them to the test, along with some similar coveted designs.

In honour of all things trendy, yet affordable, we asked the team at IndyBest to each try a different pair of the cult design to see which ones stood out, paying close attention to comfort, because after all, beauty is not pain.

M&S leather flatform flip flops

When comparing M&S’s flatform flip-flops with the Instagram-famous pair by The Row, there’s little difference other than these have a contrasting tan footbed (which we think we might actually prefer). Owing to the hype, we had high expectations when these arrived, but we can wholeheartedly say they did not disappoint.

Despite our initial preconceptions of the thong design causing discomfort, we were pleasantly surprised at how nice these were to wear – with the padded insole only adding to this comfort.

If you’re unsure how to put together an outfit with these flip-flops, the styling options are endless. Just recently, Ashley Olsen made a case for pairing hers with a suit, while we kept things summer-ready and wore with everything from floaty midi dresses to straight leg jeans and a white T-shirt.

At just £35, you simply can’t go wrong. And clearly, the high street stalwart certainly does know a thing or two about fashionable footwear.

Buy now £35.00, Marksandspencer.com

Russell & Bromley Hoxton toe post flatform sandal

Not usually our first thought for finding on-trend shoes, Russell & Bromley is more synonymous with well-made loafers and knee-high winter boots, but these Nineties-inspired sandals are exactly what we want to be wearing this summer, and are as beautifully made as you’d expect from the brand.

Made from super soft black nappa leather – which is some of the best quality leather around – we find these sandals comfy to wear thanks to the slightly padded sole. The toe post is also made from leather and doesn’t rub (although of course, it takes a little getting used to wearing this style again after a long winter of wearing just boots and shoes). The tapered straps are padded for extra comfort, and don’t rub when they’re taken off and on.

We liked that the flatform style gives a little extra height (5cm at its highest) without being too much, and the slightly curved sole makes them easy to walk in too. As soon as summer actually arrives, we’re wearing ours with floral midi skirts. Sizes range from a UK 3 to 8.

Buy now £155.00, Russellandbromley.com

Vagabond Courtney sandals

Much like other high street brands in this round-up, Vagabond has answered our prayers with these flatforms, which boast the same thick leather toe thong and squared-off toes as their high-end counterparts from The Row. More importantly, they are gloriously comfortable to wear, with pillowy cushioned footbeds and a toe-post that doesn’t dig in, an issue we’ve found with other pairs in this style. The real leather sandals pair well with maxi dresses and jeans alike. We’ll be wearing them all summer.

Buy now £80.00, Vagabond.com

Asos Design fuelled chunky leather flipflops

From tiny sunglasses to mom jeans, our wardrobes are full of trends from the Nineties but the revival of platform sandals has to be our favourite, and it’s all down to this pair.

Made from genuine leather, Asos’s flip-flops are a far cry from the kind our childhood fashion heroes Mary-Kate and Ashley once wore. They’re a great option for those who favour pared-back aesthetics with V-shaped straps and a tan-coloured leather base that features contrasting white stitching, making them a seriously chic addition to your summer shoe collection.

They’re surprisingly comfortable too. After months spent cosying up on the couch in slippers, we were pleased to discover that the thick toe post – which is also crafted from leather – doesn’t rub, while the flatform sole has a textured tread, meaning you can add some serious height without the fear of falling over.

Owing to the typically unpredictable British weather, we’ve worn ours predominantly with wide leg trousers and jeans so far, but we can’t wait to style them up with puff-sleeved dresses when the sun finally makes an appearance. The sandals are available in an impressive range of sizes, from UK 3-10.

Buy now £29.75, Asos.com

KG Kurt Geiger ripped toe thong

If you’re looking for a platform flip-flop that will instantly rewind your wardrobe to the Nineties, consider this pair from footwear aficionados Kurt Geiger.

Ideal for wearing every day, they’re extremely lightweight despite the chunky 6cm sole and are among some of the most comfortable sandals we’ve ever worn. This is largely due to the fabric upper, which is slightly padded and features an elasticated panel that means they perfectly hug and adapt to you, making them a great option for anyone with wide feet. Bye bye blisters.

They’re also extremely versatile and guarantee to pair well with almost any outfit, from dressing down with straight leg jeans and an oversized T-shirt, to satin midi dresses for drinks with friends.

Buy now £69.00, Kurtgeiger.com

ATP Atelier Rosea black chunky flip flops

These sandals are definitely one for those with bigger budgets, but with ATP you really get what you pay for – the flip-flops are beautifully and thoughtfully crafted in the brand’s signature Scandi-cool design. If you are looking for something a bit dressier, check out the melitto ice white platform sandals (£335, Atpatelier.com), with their gorgeous vanilla leather, they’re sure to class up an outfit.

These flip-flops though have reached the sweet spot, meaning they wouldn’t look out of place with a casual pair of jeans equally would look great with a floaty summer dress– win, win.

Handmade in Italy from metal-free nappa leather, the production of the flip-flops has had minimal impact on the environment and has been created through an innovative, non-polluting, process.

The padded sole was super comfortable and we imagine they would be wearable for the entire day. The flatform stands at 4.5cm, which gives you that extra little height without feeling too clunky – a perfect happy medium. One thing to note fit-wise is that the design of the flip flop straps is on the more slender side, so may rub a little if you have wider feet.

Buy now £270.00, Atpatelier.com

Public Desire deputy bone PU chunky sole ankle wrap thong strap sandals

The brand to know if you’re looking for high fashion footwear styles on a budget, Public Desire is no stranger to a statement shoe. Case in point with these chunky sandals: we love that they are a slightly different take on the toe thong trend with a cleated sole that will give your summer outfits an edge. Note that these do come up quite narrow, so if you have wider feet you may struggle, but they were surprisingly comfortable given the price. Available in four colours, we plumped for the nude shade to pair with ditsy mini dresses, light wash mom jeans and floaty skirts.

Buy now £29.99, Publicdesire.com

New Look white leather flip flops

Of course high street brand New Look has jumped on the flip-flop bandwagon and this pair did not disappoint. Unlike many of the other thong sandals in this round-up, these do not have a wedge sole, which may be a deal-breaker for some, but, we can confirm they are still as chic as those that did. It’s worth noting that these might not be the best choice for those with wide feet as they are slightly narrow. Coming in both black and white (we opted for the latter, but think both are equally as timeless), the outfit pairings are endless.

Buy now £20.79, Newlook.com

The verdict: Women’s thong sandals

Clearly, thong sandals are the shoe of the summer, so you need a pair that is well-made and comfortable, which is why the M&S leather flatform flip flops stood out as a clear favourite. And on balance, costing just £35, they are the best value for money and will see you through the summer months to come.

