TORONTO , May 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the 2020 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm EDT . The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

















MEDIA Andrew Green Senior Director, Corporate Affairs +1 646 223 4228 andrew.green@tr.com





INVESTORS Frank J. Golden Head of Investor Relations +1 646 223 5288 frank.golden@tr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-to-present-at-the-2020-barclays-americas-select-franchise-conference-301055830.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/08/c8578.html