Thompson strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Zach Thompson struck out 11 in six innings, helping the Miami Marlins beat Kyle Schwarber and the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Saturday.

Thompson (2-2) held Schwarber in check while allowing two runs and three hits in his fourth major league start. Anthony Bender and Dylan Floro each got three outs before Yimi García earned his 12th save in 15 chances, working around Josh Harrison's leadoff single in the ninth.

Schwarber, who had homered in 13 of his last 14 games, struck out looking in the first and third against Thompson. He walked in the fifth, grounded out in the seventh and struck out again in the ninth.

Thompson's 11 strikeouts were the most at home by a Miami pitcher since José Fernández fanned 11 against the Nationals in his final start on Sept. 20, 2016.

Jon Berti hit a leadoff homer in the fifth to give the Marlins a 3-2 lead. Berti drove Patrick Corbin’s 2-0 pitch over the wall in right for his fourth homer of the season.

Corbin (5-6) was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh. The left-hander allowed five hits and struck out six.

The Nationals had a chance to tie it in the seventh after Harrison led off with a double, but Bender retired the next three batters. They put two runners on in the eighth and came up empty.

Juan Soto’s run-scoring double in the first gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead, but the Marlins responded with two runs in the bottom half. Jazz Chisholm hit a leadoff triple and scored on Starling Marte’s groundout, and Miguel Rojas singled home Jesús Aguilar.

Starling Castro’s RBI double in the fourth tied it at 2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: 1B Josh Bell returned from a two-game absence because of right side discomfort. He went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts.

UP NEXT

RHP Max Scherzer (6-4, 2.19 ERA) starts the series finale for the Nationals on Sunday. Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-6, 2.93 ERA) makes his NL-leading 17th start.

The Associated Press