Thompson shoots 67 for 1-shot lead after 3rd round

Lexi Thompson tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the LPGA Classic at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, June 10, 2017. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press via AP)

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario (AP) -- Lexi Thompson shot a 67 for a 17-under 199 total and a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Manulife LPGA Classic on Saturday.

Fellow American Lindy Duncan was in second after a 67, followed by South Korea's In Gee Chun (68) another shot back. Canada's Alena Sharp (70), who was in a three-way for the lead with Thompson and South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim, fell into a tie for fourth with world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn (65) of Thailand.

First-round leader Suzann Petterson had a 68 and was in a three-way tie at 203.

Canada's Brittany Marchand, a Symetra Tour player who made the cut at an LPGA Tour event for the first time, was five shots off the lead after a 67.